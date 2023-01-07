The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.7 %

HD opened at $317.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.67 and its 200-day moving average is $298.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $404.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $325.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

