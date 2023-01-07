Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 1,676 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $96.08 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.29 and a 1 year high of $98.10. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.25.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $770.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 13,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $1,199,011.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,954.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,137 shares of company stock worth $2,176,516. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

