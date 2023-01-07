Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Rayonier worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Rayonier by 300.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rayonier by 319.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Rayonier by 148.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.89. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.57%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

