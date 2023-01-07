Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.45 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after buying an additional 72,094 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $812,874,000 after buying an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 67.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,207,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 2.7 %

MTD opened at $1,449.57 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,598.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,420.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,288.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.68 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 1,929.28% and a net margin of 21.48%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,299.43, for a total value of $1,143,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,367,207. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,356.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

