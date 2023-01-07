Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Syneos Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Syneos Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 15,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Syneos Health by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNH. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.10.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.63. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

