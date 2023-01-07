Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Saia worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period.

SAIA stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $304.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.71.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

