Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $3.58 Million in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 311,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,723,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,469,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $19,105,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $11,083,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Shares of WBD stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

