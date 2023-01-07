Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Littelfuse by 0.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Littelfuse by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.1% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Stock Up 3.0 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $232.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.19 and a 1-year high of $316.80. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.15.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total value of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Articles

