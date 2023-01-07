Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $204,776.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WTFC. UBS Group upped their target price on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

WTFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.12.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

