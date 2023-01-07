Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,605 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.90% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $23,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNLA stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.