Raymond James & Associates Has $23.51 Million Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 537,240 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:CM opened at $42.07 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.