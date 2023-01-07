Insider Selling: IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) COO Sells $69,808.80 in Stock

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keith Westby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

On Monday, December 19th, Keith Westby sold 6,740 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $144,977.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77.

On Thursday, December 1st, Keith Westby sold 10,030 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $230,288.80.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of IVERIC bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.85. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IVERIC bio

ISEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 234.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,342 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 25,605 shares during the period.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.