Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Navient to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Navient from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Compass Point reduced their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Navient from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.06.

Navient Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NAVI opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Navient had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Navient

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Navient by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

