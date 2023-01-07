Raymond James & Associates Sells 11,302 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $24,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,862,000 after purchasing an additional 394,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,710,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,277,689,000 after purchasing an additional 368,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,064,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,177,000 after purchasing an additional 331,314 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 728,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 318,805 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

NYSE FNV opened at $139.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.84. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $169.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

