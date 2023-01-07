Raymond James & Associates Acquires 16,071 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Snowflake were worth $25,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $329.49.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

