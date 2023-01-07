Raymond James & Associates Has $26.38 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,781 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $26,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of NEP opened at $71.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $86.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.788 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

