Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 131.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.24% of Graco worth $24,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GGG. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,718,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,504,000 after acquiring an additional 687,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after buying an additional 598,982 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 213.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,402,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,358,000 after buying an additional 399,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Graco during the 1st quarter valued at $24,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Graco stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,500.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $189,999.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,617.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $1,331,917.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GGG. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Graco Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.