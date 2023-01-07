Raymond James & Associates Has $26.49 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 591,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,642 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.43% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $26,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,172,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.77. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $56.96.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

