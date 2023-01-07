Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,048 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 76,876 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $59.75 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total transaction of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

