Raymond James & Associates Has $25.54 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,888 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shopify were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $488,322,000 after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $36.85 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $119.12. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

