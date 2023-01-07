Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,677 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.60% of AXIS Capital worth $24,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

