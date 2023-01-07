Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $24,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 557,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,214,000 after buying an additional 67,513 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,555,000.

FMB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

