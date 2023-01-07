Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M.D.C. were worth $24,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 57.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $28,119,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.0 %

MDC stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

