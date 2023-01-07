Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 202,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Wexford Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $139.12 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

