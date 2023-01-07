Raymond James & Associates Has $24.08 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.21% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $24,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 444,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,565,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 40,004 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

HDV opened at $106.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average of $101.77. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

