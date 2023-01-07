Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
Tuya Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tuya (TUYA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.