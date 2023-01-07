Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 1,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative net margin of 72.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Tuya by 345.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 54,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 269,663 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 15.9% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tuya by 840.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 387,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 345,935 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 202.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 996,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 667,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

