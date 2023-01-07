Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 6,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,991,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Asana Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Asana (NYSE:ASANGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.