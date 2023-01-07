Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.65. Approximately 6,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,991,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.14% and a negative return on equity of 190.24%. The business had revenue of $141.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth approximately $637,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Asana by 22.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Asana by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 147,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 101,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

