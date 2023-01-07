Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading Down 6.8%

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.92 and last traded at $7.96. 18,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,480,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STEM has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Stem Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. Stem had a negative net margin of 47.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stem, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,027.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,437 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

