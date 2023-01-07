Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price was down 12.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 165,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,851,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, for a total transaction of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 102,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,318 and have sold 383,048 shares valued at $15,951,117. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.