Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Down 7.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.72. Approximately 18,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,655,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

APPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Digital Turbine by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through three segments: On Device Media, In App Media – AdColony, and In App Media – Fyber. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising, and sponsored and editorial content media.

