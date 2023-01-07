Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 2,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $105.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,162,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.