Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 9%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.33. Approximately 2,737 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 773,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
GLBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.44.
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 0.86.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448,167 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 14,816,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,249 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,162,000. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
