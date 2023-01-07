Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $52.57. 1,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 543,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.44.

Sprout Social Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,330. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,629,000 after buying an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after buying an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after acquiring an additional 351,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

