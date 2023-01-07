CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Up 2.2%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) shares were up 2.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 12,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,191,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTIC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $510,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CTI BioPharma news, CFO David Kirske sold 27,021 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $162,396.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,933.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Metzger sold 91,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $510,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,911. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTIC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 564.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,725 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 228,600 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

