MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.01 and last traded at $150.13. 8,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 431,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.06.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.
MicroStrategy Trading Up 2.5 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.