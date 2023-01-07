MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 9%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $150.01 and last traded at $150.13. 8,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 431,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.45.

MicroStrategy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after purchasing an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

