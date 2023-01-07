Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Insulet stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $4,092,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 69.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

