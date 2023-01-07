Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Director Shacey Petrovic Sells 15,000 Shares

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Insulet Price Performance
Insulet stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $181.00 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Insulet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Insulet by 8.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $4,092,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 69.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insulet (PODD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.