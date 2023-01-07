Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 71,364 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $4,961,938.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,471,596.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Monday, December 5th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $5,068,984.92.

On Monday, November 14th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $64.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $184.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.15.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.