Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Chairman Sells $107,022.30 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $107,022.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 639,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,304,208.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $36.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.28. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day moving average is $43.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Natera by 21.2% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,781,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,001 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,303,000. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 234.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,622,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP bought a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $39,313,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Natera Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Natera to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

