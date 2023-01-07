Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) traded down 8.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.13. 4,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 584,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.73.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $534.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after buying an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after buying an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.