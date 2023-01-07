Hancock Whitney Corp Has $680,000 Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Banner were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Banner by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Banner by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banner by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.65 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $66.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANR. DA Davidson raised their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

