Hancock Whitney Corp Has $690,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 329,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 257,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.11. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.59.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.