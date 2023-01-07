Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.39 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.18.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

