Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,587,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,269,000 after purchasing an additional 358,477 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,124,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,285,000 after purchasing an additional 297,514 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,074,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 707,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,607,000 after purchasing an additional 36,034 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.17. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $254.25.

