Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 145.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.46.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

