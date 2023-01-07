Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after buying an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,681 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 34.1% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Blackstone by 15.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 22.0% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $371,103,000 after purchasing an additional 528,115 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

Blackstone Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE BX opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares in the company, valued at $27,912,561.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,912,561.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock worth $180,710,080 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

