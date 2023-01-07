Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 270,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $244.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.80, for a total transaction of $1,598,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $5,253,340.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,110 shares of company stock valued at $52,671,519. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

