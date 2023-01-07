Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,016 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,946,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

NYSE DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

