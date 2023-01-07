Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $251,000 Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BTZ opened at $10.50 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

