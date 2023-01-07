Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,937,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,467.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,977,000 after purchasing an additional 802,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.7 %

ADI stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

