Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 102 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $320.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.90. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $447.46.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

