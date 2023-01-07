Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 591 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The company has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

